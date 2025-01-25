Business

ICICI Prudential to HDFC Bank: 6 Stocks with High Return Potential

1. HUL Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan sets a target price of ₹2,755 for Hindustan Unilever Limited, approximately 16% higher than the current price of ₹2,380.10.

2. HDFC Bank Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends investing in HDFC Bank for the long term, with a target price of ₹2,100, about 28% higher than the current price. The stock closed at ₹1,645 on Friday.

3. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Target

Sharekhan has reduced the target for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to ₹750, which is 27% higher than the current price. The stock closed at ₹590 on Friday.

4. KEI Industries Share Price Target

Sharekhan has upgraded the target for KEI Industries to ₹4,600. The stock closed at ₹4,246.95 on Friday, indicating a potential return of about 8.3%.

5. Persistent Systems Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has given a target of ₹7,280 for Persistent Systems Limited, about 14% higher than the current price of ₹6,388.45, suggesting good returns for investors.

6. Oberoi Realty Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends investing in Oberoi Realty, setting a target price of ₹2,694, while the stock is currently trading at ₹1,757.50.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions.

Gold price FALLS on January 24: Check 24k rates for TODAY

Patanjali to Greaves Cotton: 6 stocks which may decline on January 24

Ambuja to Birla: Top 6 cement stocks to buy for maximum returns

Gold price RISES on January 23: Check 24k rate for TODAY