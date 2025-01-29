PNB to Tata Steel: 7 Best stocks for long-term investment growth

Business
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends buying Amara Raja Energy for the long term, with a target price of ₹1,638, approximately 59% higher than the current price of ₹1,035.80.
Sharekhan also recommends buying JK Lakshmi Cement, with a target of ₹1,100, about 35% higher than the current price of ₹812.60.
Sharekhan advises holding PNB stock in your portfolio for the long term, with a target price of ₹125. It's currently trading at ₹97.91.
Sharekhan gives a buy rating to PNB Housing, with a long-term target of ₹1,057, about 25% higher than the current price of ₹858.55.
Transport Corporation's stock could offer good returns. Sharekhan sets a target of ₹1,400. It's currently trading at ₹1,028.45.
Morgan Stanley gives Tata Steel an Equal-Weight rating with a target of ₹160. Jefferies has a target of ₹165, and JP Morgan ₹155.
Morgan Stanley recommends buying Suzlon Energy with a target price of ₹71. Currently trading at ₹52.77, this suggests a potential return of around 42%.
Consult your market expert before making any investment.
