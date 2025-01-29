Business

Sugar Stocks Surge Ahead of Budget

1- Dhampur Sugar Mills Share Price

Increase - 6.84%

Current Price - ₹151.90

2- Bannariamman Sugars Share Price

Increase - 6.68%

Current Price - ₹3634.00

3- Avadh Sugars and Energy Share Price

Increase - 6.13%

Current Price - ₹432.25

4- Dalmia Bharat Sugars Share Price

Increase - 5.85%

Current Price - ₹353.80

5- Shree Renuka Sugars Share Price

Increase - 4.94%

Current Price - ₹37.55

6- Balrampur Chini Mills Share Price

Increase - 2.90%

Current Price - ₹493.30

7- Dhampur Bio Organics Share Price

Increase - 2.32%

Current Price - ₹94.20

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock.

Tainwala Chemicals to Inox Wind: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch TODAY

Share Market UPDATE: Brokerage firm recommends THIS energy share

Gold price DROPS on January 29: Check 24k rates for TODAY

Tata Steel Share: Buy and Hold for Long-Term Gains