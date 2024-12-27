Business

ICICI Bank to Oberoi Realty: 6 stocks for Green Portfolio in 2025

1. JSW Infra Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal has given a BUY rating to JSW Infra with a target price of Rs 375. The stock is currently trading at Rs 317.95

2. ICICI Bank Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan is bullish on ICICI Bank with a target price of Rs 1,500, about 20% higher than the current price. The stock's 52-week high is Rs 1,361

3. Oberoi Realty Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends Oberoi Realty with a target price of Rs 2,694, about 16% higher than the current price

4. Varun Beverages Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends Varun Beverages with a target price of Rs 750, about 20% higher than the current price

5. Godrej Consumer Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends Godrej Consumer with a target price of Rs 1,675, about 55% higher than the current price

6. Ramkrishna Forgings Share Price

Mirae Asset Sharekhan gives a BUY rating to Ramkrishna Forgings with a target price of Rs 1,111, about 25% higher than the current price

Note

Investments in the stock market are subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

