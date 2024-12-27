Business

Top Gainers: Market Surge on December 27, 2024

1- Garden Reach Shipbuilders Stock Price

Surge - 10.10% Current Price - ₹1712.95

2- Akums Drugs & Pharma Stock Price

Surge - 9.99% Current Price - ₹668.40

3- Finolex Industries Stock Price

Surge - 9.87% Current Price - ₹261.10

4- PTC Industries Stock Price

Surge - 8.35% Current Price - ₹13380.10

5- Ajanta Pharma Stock Price

Surge - 7.37% Current Price - ₹2994.90

6- Caplin Point Share Price

Surge - 5.96% Current Price - ₹2542.40

7- Usha Martin Share Price

Surge - 5.24% Current Price - ₹381.40

8- Cochin Shipyard Share Price

Surge - 4.99% Current Price - ₹1539.05

9- Jyothy Labs Share Price

Surge - 4.41% Current Price - ₹386.80

10- JSW Infrastructure Share Price

Surge - 4.23% Current Price - ₹322.65

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

ICICI Bank to Oberoi Realty: 6 stocks for Green Portfolio in 2025

Gold price on December 27: Check 24k rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi

Blue Dart to Honeywell: Top 10 gaining stocks on December 26, 2024

PVR to INOX: Share price target for 2025; Check here