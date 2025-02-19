Business

Panama Petro to Duroply: Top 10 gainers today February 19

1- Duroply Industries Share Price

Increase - 20%

Current Price - ₹187.80

2- Gujarat Themis Share Price

Increase - 16.94%

Current Price - ₹248.15

3- Somany Home Share Price

Increase - 16.51%

Current Price - ₹213.66

4- Themis Medicare Share Price

Increase - 15.18%

Current Price - ₹188.01

5- Tata Investment Share Price

Increase - 14.96%

Current Price - ₹6020.65

6- Apollo Sindoori Share Price

Increase - 14.22%

Current Price - ₹1385.65

7- POCL Enterprises Share Price

Increase - 13.97%

Current Price - ₹6020.65

8- Dhanashree Electro Share Price

Increase - 13.90%

Current Price - ₹56.99

9- Panama Petro Share Price

Increase - 12.55%

Current Price - ₹350.25

10- IFGL Refractories Share Price

Increase - 11.08%

Current Price - ₹370.90

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult a qualified expert before investing in any stock

