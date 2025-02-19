IGL to NLC India: 6 stocks for long term profit in India today

Business
Brokerage firm CITI recommends investing in Indraprastha Gas Limited, with a target price of ₹250. The stock is currently trading around ₹193
Axis Direct recommends buying NLC India, a power generation company, with a target price of ₹305, nearly 50% higher than the current price of ₹223
Axis Direct is bullish on Kalpataru Projects, recommending a buy within 12-18 months with a target price of ₹1,350, currently around ₹919
Axis Direct recommends investing in Pitti Engineering, a capital goods company, with a 12-18 month target of ₹1,340
JP Morgan has reduced the target for Samvardhana Motherson from ₹190 to ₹160. Jefferies also lowered its target from ₹185 to ₹165. The stock is currently at ₹127
Elara Capital recommends buying HG Infra Engineering with a target price of ₹1,760, currently trading around ₹1,105
Consult your market expert before making any investment
