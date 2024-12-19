Business

Jio Financial Services to ABB India: Top 10 stock market losers today

1- Craftsman Automation Share Price

Decline - 5.20%

Current Price - ₹5376.50

2- LTIMindtree Share Price

Decline - 4.59%

Current Price - ₹6272.00

3- DOMS Industries Share Price

Decline - 4.29%

Current Price - ₹2924.05

4- Jubilant Ingrevia Share Price

Decline - 4.25%

Current Price - ₹800.50

5- Triveni Turbine Share Price

Decline - 4.21%

Current Price - ₹790.00

6- Cummins India Share Price

Decline - 3.42%

Current Price - ₹3405.00

7- Poly Medicure Share Price

Decline - 3.40%

Current Price - ₹2629.25

8- Jio Financial Services Share Price

Decline - 3.18%

Current Price - ₹314.25

9- Network18 Media Share Price

Decline - 3.07%

Current Price - ₹70.31

10- ABB India Share Price

Decline - 2.96%

Current Price - ₹7431.80

