NLC India to Jindal Capital: Top 10 gaining stocks TODAY, February 4

1- Quadrant Future Tek Share Price

Increase - 14.36%

Current Price - ₹612.90

2- Adhunik Industries Share Price

Increase - 14.30%

Current Price - ₹50.61

3- NLC India Share Price

Increase - 10.50%

Current Price - ₹233.16

4- Pulsar International Share Price

Increase - 10.23%

Current Price - ₹21.00

5- South West Pinnacle Share Price

Increase - 9.99%

Current Price - ₹135.78

6- Jindal Capital Share Price

Increase - 9.99%

Current Price - ₹43.91

7- Prudent Corp Advisory Share Price

Increase - 9.57%

Current Price - ₹2201.00

8- G G Automotive Gears Share Price

Increase - 9.44%

Current Price - ₹209.70

9- Polylink Poly Share Price

Increase - 9.24%

Current Price - ₹34.85

10- Nuvama Wealth Mngmt Share Price

Increase - 8.90%

Current Price - ₹5563.70

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.

