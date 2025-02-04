NLC India to Jindal Capital: Top 10 gaining stocks TODAY, February 4

Business
Increase - 14.36%
Current Price - ₹612.90
Increase - 14.30%
Current Price - ₹50.61
Increase - 10.50%
Current Price - ₹233.16
Increase - 10.23%
Current Price - ₹21.00
Increase - 9.99%
Current Price - ₹135.78
Current Price - ₹43.91
Increase - 9.57%
Current Price - ₹2201.00
Increase - 9.44%
Current Price - ₹209.70
Increase - 9.24%
Current Price - ₹34.85
Increase - 8.90%
Current Price - ₹5563.70
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult a financial advisor before investing.
UAE Gold Rate on February 4: Check new rates of 18k, 22k and 24k gold
Elon Musk to Sundar Pichai: Salaries of world's top 10 CEOs revealed!
Gold Price DROPS before Valentine's day: Check 24k Gold Rates Feb 4
SBI Life to Premier Energies: 8 Stocks to Watch Today, February 4th