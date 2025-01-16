Business

Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains

Oil Stocks Under Pressure

Despite the bullish stock market, oil company stocks appear to be under pressure. Crude oil prices in the global market have reached $82 per barrel.

Why are Oil Stocks Under Pressure?

The US has reimposed sanctions on Russian oil. Decisions regarding Iran after Trump's oath are also crucial. OPEC+ is also about to decide on production.

Should You Buy Oil Stocks?

Several factors can affect oil sector stocks. Antique Broking recommends buying Oil India shares for 2 months.

Oil India Share Price

Oil India shares were trading at Rs 471.20, up 1.54% as of 11 am on Thursday, January 16.

Correction in Oil India Share

Oil India's 52-week high is Rs 768 and low is Rs 251. Meaning this stock has corrected significantly from its high.

Oil India Share Price Target

Antique Broking has given a target price of Rs 668 for this stock, which is about 44% higher than the current price.

Buy Ratings on These Oil Stocks

Antique Broking has given target prices for ONGC shares - Rs 368, BPCL shares - Rs 415, HPCL shares - Rs 569, and Indian Oil - Rs 208.

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment.

