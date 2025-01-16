Oil India share price target: Must-have PSU stocks for long-term gains

Business
Despite the bullish stock market, oil company stocks appear to be under pressure. Crude oil prices in the global market have reached $82 per barrel.
The US has reimposed sanctions on Russian oil. Decisions regarding Iran after Trump's oath are also crucial. OPEC+ is also about to decide on production.
Several factors can affect oil sector stocks. Antique Broking recommends buying Oil India shares for 2 months.
Oil India shares were trading at Rs 471.20, up 1.54% as of 11 am on Thursday, January 16.
Oil India's 52-week high is Rs 768 and low is Rs 251. Meaning this stock has corrected significantly from its high.
Antique Broking has given a target price of Rs 668 for this stock, which is about 44% higher than the current price.
Antique Broking has given target prices for ONGC shares - Rs 368, BPCL shares - Rs 415, HPCL shares - Rs 569, and Indian Oil - Rs 208.
Consult your market expert before making any investment.
Gold price RISES before wedding season: Check 24k rates for January 16
HDFC life to Gland Pharma: 7 stocks to watch on January 16
Ultratech vs Ambuja vs JK Cement: Which Stock to Buy?
Top power PSU stocks to watch: Future price targets for PFC and more