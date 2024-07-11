Business

Nykaa to Asian Paints: Stocks to watch out on July 11

State Bank Of India

SBI raised Rs 10,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.36% in its sixth infrastructure bond sale, which was oversubscribed by about 3.6 times the base issue size of Rs 5000 crore.

Glenmark Life

Glenmark Pharma and Glen Saldanha want to sell up to 7.85% of their stake through an Offer for Sale (OFS) at a minimum price of Rs 810 per share.

Nykaa

On Wednesday, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 1.5 crore shares of Nykaa at an average price of Rs 174.04 each. The entire transaction amount to Rs 256 crore.

Asian Paints

Asian Paints has stated that it will increase prices throughout its product portfolio by about 1% from July 22.

GE Power India

GE Power India plans to sell its hydro business to GE Power Electronics and its gas power business to GE Renewable Energy Technologies.

Power Grid

Power Grid intends to borrow up to Rs 16,000 crore through bonds and boost its borrowing limits for the current fiscal year to Rs 15,000 crore from Rs 12,000 crore.

