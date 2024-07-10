Business

Budget 2024: 7 interesting facts you should know about it

Image credits: Freepik, our own

1. When was first-ever Budget presented?

India's first-ever budget was presented on April 7, 1860, by Scottish economist James Wilson from the East India Company. 

Image credits: FREEPIK

2. Who presented India's first Budget?

After India's independence, the first budget was presented on November 26, 1947, by R K Shanmukham Chetty, the finance minister at the time.

Image credits: FREEPIK

3. Who holds record of longest budget speech?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for the longest budget speech, speaking for two hours and 42 minutes during the Union Budget for 2020-21.

Image credits: Twitter

4. When did Budget presentation time change?

The Union Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February until 1999, when Yashwant Sinha changed the timing to 11 am.

Image credits: Freepik

5. Who gave longest budget speech in terms of words?

Manmohan Singh delivered the longest budget speech in terms of words, using 18,604 words in 1991, during the Narasimha Rao government.

Image credits: Social Media

6. Who presented most number of Budget?

Moraraji Desai holds the record of presenting the most number of budgets in the history of the country. He had presented 10 budgets during his stint as finance minister.

Image credits: freepik

7. Who gave shortest budget speech?

800 words was all that the then finance minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel delivered in 1977.

Image credits: social media
