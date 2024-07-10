Business
India's first-ever budget was presented on April 7, 1860, by Scottish economist James Wilson from the East India Company.
After India's independence, the first budget was presented on November 26, 1947, by R K Shanmukham Chetty, the finance minister at the time.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the record for the longest budget speech, speaking for two hours and 42 minutes during the Union Budget for 2020-21.
The Union Budget was presented at 5 pm on the last working day of February until 1999, when Yashwant Sinha changed the timing to 11 am.
Manmohan Singh delivered the longest budget speech in terms of words, using 18,604 words in 1991, during the Narasimha Rao government.
Moraraji Desai holds the record of presenting the most number of budgets in the history of the country. He had presented 10 budgets during his stint as finance minister.
800 words was all that the then finance minister Hirubhai Mulljibhai Patel delivered in 1977.