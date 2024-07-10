Business
Blindly investing in funds without understanding their objectives and performance can lead to unfavourable outcomes.
Relying solely on historical performance might not guarantee future success.
Avoid investing all your money in a single mutual fund. Diversify across different categories to spread risk effectively.
Constantly changing funds in response to short-term market fluctuations can hinder your long-term returns.
While mimicking your fund manager’s choices might seem like a good idea, remember that their decisions are based on a comprehensive strategy.