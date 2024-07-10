Business

Mutual funds investment: 5 common mistake every investors should avoid

1. Lack of research

Blindly investing in funds without understanding their objectives and performance can lead to unfavourable outcomes. 

2. Chasing previous performance

Relying solely on historical performance might not guarantee future success.

3. Investing in one fund

Avoid investing all your money in a single mutual fund. Diversify across different categories to spread risk effectively.

4. Frequent switching

Constantly changing funds in response to short-term market fluctuations can hinder your long-term returns. 

5. Don't pick stocks directly

While mimicking your fund manager’s choices might seem like a good idea, remember that their decisions are based on a comprehensive strategy.

