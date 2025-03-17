Business

Niraj Cement to NACL: Top 10 strong stocks to watch on March 17

1- Niraj Cement Structurals Share Price

Increase - 19.98%

Current Price - ₹59.02

2- Jainco Projects Share Price

Increase - 19.80%

Current Price - ₹8.35

3- KPT Industries Share Price

Increase - 19.32%

Current Price - ₹678.95

4- Frontline Corp Share Price

Increase - 17.30%

Current Price - ₹47.00

5- NACL Industries Share Price

Increase - 16.20%

Current Price - ₹107.15

6- United Nilgiri Tea Share Price

Increase - 13.95%

Current Price - ₹403.50

7- Sika Interplant Share Price

Increase - 13.81%

Current Price - ₹562.70

8- Natraj Proteins Share Price

Increase - 12.86%

Current Price - ₹42.99

9- Indef Manufacturing Share Price

Increase - 11.63%

Current Price - ₹256.21

10- Omnitex Industires Share Price

Increase - 9.99%

Current Price - ₹265.15

