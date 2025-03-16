Gold price RISES post Holi: Check weekly trends of Gold market

Business
Gold prices have seen a jump in the last week. During this period, gold has become expensive by ₹784
Currently, 24-carat pure gold is trading at ₹86843 per 10 grams. At the same time, the price of 18-carat gold is ₹65132, while 22-carat is at ₹79548 per 10 grams
Since January 1, 2025, i.e., in the last two and a half months, gold prices have increased by ₹10681. On December 31, 2024, gold was ₹76162, which is now ₹86843
Gold's all-time highest level is ₹86,843, which it touched on March 13, 2025
Experts believe that due to the increasing demand for gold, gold may cross the level of ₹90 thousand per 10 grams in the coming times
Talking about silver, in the last one week, it has jumped by ₹1598 to reach ₹98322 per kg. A week ago, i.e., on March 7, its price was ₹96,724 per kg
Silver made an all-time high of ₹99,151 per kg on October 23, 2024
In 2025, the price of silver increased by ₹12300. On January 1, 2025, silver was at ₹86017, which has now reached ₹98322 per kg
