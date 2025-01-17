Business

Coal India to Greaves Cotton: 7 stocks for short, long term gains

1. Coal India Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying Coal India shares for 15 days with a target price of ₹413 and a stop-loss of ₹369

2. Greaves Cotton Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends buying Greaves Cotton shares for the short term (15 days) with a target of ₹290 and a stop-loss of ₹236

3. Redington Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends holding Redington shares for 15 days with a target of ₹234 and a stop-loss of ₹206

4. CreditAccess Grameen Share Price Target

HDFC Securities recommends betting on CreditAccess Grameen shares for 15 days with a target of ₹960 and a stop-loss of ₹860

5. Cholamandalam Investment Share Price Target

HDFC Securities recommends investing in Cholamandalam Investment shares for 15 days with a target price of ₹1,340 and a stop-loss of ₹1,253

6. Max Healthcare Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends a long-term investment in Max Healthcare with a target of ₹1,380, approximately 33% higher than the current price

7. IPCA Labs Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends buying IPCA Labs shares for the long term with a target price of ₹1,980, about 27% higher than the current price

Note

Consult your market expert before making any investment

