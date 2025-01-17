Infosys to BPCL: 9 stocks to watch on Friday, January 17

Business
The company's profit increased to ₹6,806 crore in Q3 of FY2025. Income also rose to ₹41,764 crore in the December quarter
BPCL signed a ₹31,802 crore loan agreement with the SBI consortium for project financing in Bina. This includes PNB, Union Bank, Canara Bank, BOI, and Exim Bank
PFC Consulting transferred two units to Powergrid and GR Infra Projects: Gadag II & Koppa II for ₹13.23 crore and Bijapur Transmission for ₹111.40 crore
The bank's profit increased by 3.8% to ₹6,304 crore in the December quarter. NII rose 8.6% to ₹13,606 crore. Net NPA increased from 0.34% to 0.35%
After market close on Thursday, Indian Bank announced Binod Kumar as the new MD and CEO, effective January 16, 2025
The company announced a large order worth ₹2,500 crore after market hours on Thursday. The share closed at ₹102.69, up 5.66% today
Umang Nahata is the new CEO of Mastek Group. The share closed at ₹2,741.15, up 0.44%, on Thursday
The company partnered with Piramal Finance for personal loans to MobiKwik customers. The share closed at ₹472.90, up 1.36%, on January 16
Post-market on Thursday, the company announced a $500,000 investment for subsidiary capacity expansion, adding 100,000 MTPA capacity in Ghana, China
