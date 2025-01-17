IDBI Bank to GSPL: Top 10 gainers today with FACT stock up by over 8%

Business
Increase - 8.27%
Current Price - ₹982.80
Increase - 7.35%
Current Price - ₹209.09
Increase - 5.65%
Current Price - ₹370.55
Increase - 5.32%
Current Price - ₹1264.25
Increase - 4.62%
Current Price - ₹472.40
Increase - 3.98%
Current Price - ₹427.45
Increase - 3.41%
Current Price - ₹82.35
Increase - 3.40%
Current Price - ₹170.57
Increase - 3.17%
Current Price - ₹1492.00
Increase - 3.05%
Current Price - ₹1162.95
Investing in the stock market is subject to all risks. Before investing in any stock, do consult a good expert.
Coal India to Greaves Cotton: 7 stocks for short, long term gains
Infosys to BPCL: 9 stocks to watch on Friday, January 17
SBI to HCL: 6 stocks for long-term investment growth
Zomato vs Swiggy: Future Superhit Stock?