IDBI Bank to GSPL: Top 10 gainers today with FACT stock up by over 8%

1- FACT Share Price

Increase - 8.27%

Current Price - ₹982.80

2- GSFC Share Price

Increase - 7.35%

Current Price - ₹209.09

3- GSPL Share Price

Increase - 5.65%

Current Price - ₹370.55

4- Bharat Dynamics Share Price

Increase - 5.32%

Current Price - ₹1264.25

5- BLS International Services Share Price

Increase - 4.62%

Current Price - ₹472.40

6- RVNL Share Price

Increase - 3.98%

Current Price - ₹427.45

7- IDBI Bank Share Price

Increase - 3.41%

Current Price - ₹82.35

8- Rashtriya Chemicals Share Price

Increase - 3.40%

Current Price - ₹170.57

9- Cochin Shipyard Share Price

Increase - 3.17%

Current Price - ₹1492.00

10- Macrotech Developers Share Price

Increase - 3.05%

Current Price - ₹1162.95

Disclaimer

Investing in the stock market is subject to all risks. Before investing in any stock, do consult a good expert.

