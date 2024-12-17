Business

Tata Motors to Tata Power: 8 stocks likely to outperform in 2025

1. Tata Motors Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has given a buy rating on Tata Motors shares, with a long-term target of ₹1,099, potentially offering over 40% returns.

2. Tata Power Share Price Target

Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends buying Tata Power shares, with a long-term target price of ₹540, suggesting a potential return of around 27%.

3. Kirloskar Oil Share Price Target

Sharekhan has chosen Kirloskar Oil as its third pick, setting a long-term target of ₹1,593, indicating a potential return of approximately 45%.

4. Bharat Electronics Share Price Target

Sharekhan recommends a long-term buy for Bharat Electronics, with a target price of ₹380, representing a potential return of around 21%.

5. Transport Corp. Share Price Target

Sharekhan has set a long-term target of ₹1,400 for Transport Corporation, suggesting a potential return of 22%. Its 52-week high is ₹1,450.

6. Quess Corp Share Price Target

Antique Broking recommends buying Quess Corp, with a target price of ₹1,000. The stock is currently trading at ₹726.15.

7. Delhivery Share Price Target

Equirus recommends a long-term buy for Delhivery, with a target price of ₹459, approximately 16% higher than the current price.

8. Piramal Pharma Share Price Target

JM Financial advises investing in Piramal Pharma, setting a target price of ₹340, which is about 36% higher than the current price.

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.

