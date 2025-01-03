Business
Axis Direct recommends buying Maruti Suzuki shares for January, with a 15-day target price of ₹12,100 and a stop-loss of ₹11,500.
Axis Direct recommends buying Bajaj Auto shares for 15-30 days, with a target price of ₹9,728 and a stop-loss of ₹8,676.
Axis Direct's next pick is Kotak Mahindra Bank, with a 15-30 day target price of ₹1,950 and a stop-loss of ₹1,780.
Sharekhan recommends investing in Exide Industries for 15-30 days, with target prices of ₹450 and ₹480, and a stop-loss of ₹410.
Axis Direct recommends buying Glenmark Pharma for 15-30 days, with a target price of ₹1,780 and a stop-loss of ₹1,540.
Axis Securities recommends buying ICICI Bank shares for one year, with a target price of ₹1,500, about 17% higher than the current price.
Axis Securities recommends investing in SBI for one year, with a target price of ₹1,040, about 31% higher than the current price.
Axis Securities recommends buying Cholamandalam shares this year, with a target price of ₹1,675, about 41% higher than the current price.
Axis Securities expects Aurobindo Pharma shares to perform well this year, with a target price of ₹1,500, about 15% higher than the current price.
Axis Securities recommends investing in Dalmia Bharat for one year, with a target price of ₹2,040, about 15% higher than the current price.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
