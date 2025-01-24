Patanjali to Greaves Cotton: 6 stocks which may decline on January 24

Business
FSSAI directed Patanjali Foods to recall chili powder for non-compliance with Contaminants, Toxins, and Residues regulations. Monitor the stock on Friday
Q3 profit dropped 63.8% to ₹108.6 crore, compared to ₹300 crore YoY. However, NII rose 3.2% to ₹886.7 crore
Q3 profit declined 31.7% to ₹122.3 crore, down from ₹179 crore in Q2
Q3 profit fell 64% to ₹20.8 crore, compared to ₹58 crore YoY. However, revenue increased by 12.8%
Q3 loss widened to ₹393.9 crore, up from ₹204 crore in the previous quarter. NII also fell 24.4% to ₹299.1 crore
Q3 profit decreased to ₹19 crore. Quarterly revenue also fell to ₹166 crore, down from ₹177.3 crore in Q2
Consult your market expert before making any investment decisions
