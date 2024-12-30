Business
ICICI Direct recommends buying Aditya Birla AMC shares with a target price of ₹985. The stock closed at ₹827.45 on December 30th.
ICICI Direct is bullish on Mahindra & Mahindra, setting a target price of ₹3,600. The stock closed at ₹3,015 on December 30th.
ICICI Direct's third pick is Piramal Pharma, recommending holding it for a year with a target of ₹320. It closed at ₹265.35 on December 30th.
ICICI Direct recommends buying Techno Electric with a target price of ₹1,920. It closed at ₹1,585.05 on December 30th.
ICICI Direct recommends buying Ramco Cements for 2025 with a target price of ₹1,180. It closed at ₹964 on December 30th.
ICICI Direct advises investing in Narayana Hrudalaya for a year, setting a target price of ₹1,600. It closed at ₹1,275.65 on December 30th.
Motilal Oswal has chosen ICICI Bank for 2025 with a target price of ₹1,550. The stock closed at ₹1,293.45 on December 30th.
Motilal Oswal recommends buying HCL Technologies with a one-year target price of ₹2,300. It closed at ₹1,910.65 on December 30th.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
