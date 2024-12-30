Business

SBI life to Lupin: Top 10 stocks for 2025; Check investment guide

1. Trent Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends Trent shares for a two-week period, with a target price of ₹7,647 and a stop-loss at ₹6,995

2. SBI Life Insurance Share Price Target

Axis Direct suggests buying SBI Life Insurance with a two-week target price of ₹1,513 and a stop-loss at ₹1,385

3. Man Infra Share Price Target

Axis Direct's third pick is Man Infra, with a two-week target price of ₹277 and a stop-loss at ₹241.50

4. EMS Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends holding EMS shares for two weeks, with a target price of ₹965 and a stop-loss at ₹860

5. Ipca Labs Share Price Target

Axis Direct recommends Ipca Labs for two weeks, with a target price of ₹1,713 and a stop-loss at ₹1,585

6. Lupin Share Price Target

Progressive Share recommends Lupin for the new year with a target price of ₹2,800, 26% higher than the current price

7. ITD Cementation India Target

Progressive Share recommends ITD Cementation India for 2025 with a target of ₹820, about 54% higher than the current price

8. Welspun Enterprises Target

Progressive Share recommends Welspun Enterprises with a 2025 target of ₹784, about 31% higher than the current price

9. Shree Pushkar Chemicals Target

Progressive Share picks Shree Pushkar Chemicals with a target of ₹551, about 69% higher than the current price

10. Sheela Foam Target

Progressive Share recommends Sheela Foam with a one-year target of ₹1,500, about 52% higher than the current price

