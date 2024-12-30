SBI life to Lupin: Top 10 stocks for 2025; Check investment guide

Business
Axis Direct recommends Trent shares for a two-week period, with a target price of ₹7,647 and a stop-loss at ₹6,995
Axis Direct suggests buying SBI Life Insurance with a two-week target price of ₹1,513 and a stop-loss at ₹1,385
Axis Direct's third pick is Man Infra, with a two-week target price of ₹277 and a stop-loss at ₹241.50
Axis Direct recommends holding EMS shares for two weeks, with a target price of ₹965 and a stop-loss at ₹860
Axis Direct recommends Ipca Labs for two weeks, with a target price of ₹1,713 and a stop-loss at ₹1,585
Progressive Share recommends Lupin for the new year with a target price of ₹2,800, 26% higher than the current price
Progressive Share recommends ITD Cementation India for 2025 with a target of ₹820, about 54% higher than the current price
Progressive Share recommends Welspun Enterprises with a 2025 target of ₹784, about 31% higher than the current price
Progressive Share picks Shree Pushkar Chemicals with a target of ₹551, about 69% higher than the current price
Progressive Share recommends Sheela Foam with a one-year target of ₹1,500, about 52% higher than the current price
