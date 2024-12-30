Business

Adani Enterprises to ITI Ltd: Top gaining stocks on December 30, 2024

1- ITI Ltd Stock Price

Increase - 16.62%

Current Price - ₹382.70

2- AstraZeneca Stock Price

Increase - 11.34%

Current Price - ₹7080.90

3- Happiest Minds Stock Price

Increase - 8.14%

Current Price - ₹757.20

4- Adani Enterprises Stock Price

Increase - 6.43%

Current Price - ₹2565.80

5- CreditAccess Grameen Stock

Increase - 6.20%

Current Price - ₹891.50

6- KNR Construction Stock Price

Increase - 6.05%

Current Price - ₹334.35

7- Sumitomo Chemical Stock Price

Increase - 5.32%

Current Price - ₹545.95

8- Action Construction Stock

Increase - 4.67%

Current Price - ₹1513.90

9- Newgen Software Stock Price

Increase - 4.75%

Current Price - ₹1698.40

10- Cera Sanitaryware Stock

Increase - 4.49%

Current Price - ₹7523.60

