Mahindra & Mahindra share price target: Should you invest now?

Business
Since the news of Tesla's arrival, there has been a sharp decline in auto sector shares. Mahindra & Mahindra's share has fallen by about 19%, but it is rising on Monday.
On Monday, February 24th, when the stock market is completely crashing, Mahindra & Mahindra's share is making waves. By 11 am, this share is trading in the green at ₹2,684.80.
Mahindra & Mahindra's share made its all-time high this month, i.e., February 2025, and reached the level of ₹3,276.
Global brokerage firm Jefferies has maintained a buy rating on Mahindra & Mahindra's share, giving it a target price of ₹4,075, which is about 52% higher than the current price.
Brokerage firm Nomura has also advised buying Mahindra & Mahindra shares. The target price for this share is given as ₹3,681.
Goldman Sachs has also advised buying Mahindra & Mahindra shares. The target price for this share is given as ₹3,800.
Brokerage firm Bernstein has given an outperform rating on Mahindra & Mahindra's share, stating its target as ₹3,650.
Jefferies says that Mahindra & Mahindra's share is currently quite low, which is an opportunity for investors. Investing in it is a good option compared to Maruti and Hyundai.
According to Goldman Sachs' report, it has been observed in 10 years that whenever M&M's share has corrected, it has given an average return of 23-36% in the next 12-14 months.
Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.
