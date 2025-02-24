Business

JK Cement to SRF: 6 stocks that would yield high-returns

1. KEI Industries Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has advised betting on KEI Industries shares. The target for the long term is ₹4,391, which is currently trading at ₹3,773.90

2. Mankind Pharma Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has advised buying pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma. The target price for this share is ₹3,050, which is about 32% higher than current price

3. Lemon Tree Hotels Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal is also bullish on Hotels and Resorts Lemon Tree Hotels shares. The target price for this share is ₹190, which is about 45% higher than the current price of ₹128.50

4. SRF Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal has advised buying shares of specialty chemicals company SRF Ltd. The target price is ₹3,540. On February 24, the share is at ₹2,780.75

5. JK Cement Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal is also bullish on cement and cement products company JK Cement Ltd. The target price for this share is ₹5,630. On Monday, the share is trading at ₹4,586

6. Amber Enterprises Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal has advised buying shares of household appliance company Amber Enterprises. The target is ₹7,800, which is currently trading in the range of ₹5,757

