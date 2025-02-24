JK Cement to SRF: 6 stocks that would yield high-returns

Business
Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has advised betting on KEI Industries shares. The target for the long term is ₹4,391, which is currently trading at ₹3,773.90
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has advised buying pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma. The target price for this share is ₹3,050, which is about 32% higher than current price
Motilal Oswal is also bullish on Hotels and Resorts Lemon Tree Hotels shares. The target price for this share is ₹190, which is about 45% higher than the current price of ₹128.50
Motilal Oswal has advised buying shares of specialty chemicals company SRF Ltd. The target price is ₹3,540. On February 24, the share is at ₹2,780.75
Motilal Oswal is also bullish on cement and cement products company JK Cement Ltd. The target price for this share is ₹5,630. On Monday, the share is trading at ₹4,586
Motilal Oswal has advised buying shares of household appliance company Amber Enterprises. The target is ₹7,800, which is currently trading in the range of ₹5,757
