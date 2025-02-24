Share Market UPDATE: 6 factors that will influence trading THIS week

Business
After heavy volatility, the stock market closed lower last week. The Sensex fell by 424 points and the Nifty by 117 points
In such a situation, investors are worried about which way the market will turn this week. What factors will determine the state and direction of the market? Let's find out
On February 27, the US will release its Q4 2024 GDP figures. Not only the Indian market but also stock markets around the world will be watching this
GDP growth figures for the December 2024 quarter will come on February 28. The market will be watching these
The market will also react to January's inflation figures from the Eurozone, the ECB's Monetary Policy Meeting, and January's retail sales figures from Japan
This week, stock market will also be watching FII, DII activity. In week ended February 21, FIIs sold shares worth 7793 crore. At same time, DIIs bought shares worth 16582 crore
Two-wheeler, four-wheeler, tractor, commercial vehicle companies are going to release the sales data for the month of February. The market will also be watching their performance
Shares of Quality Power Electrical will be listed on February 24. Royalark Electrodes and Tejas Cargo from the SME category will be listed
