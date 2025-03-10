Business

Lypsa Gems Moneyboxx Finance: 10 Top gainers today

1- Lypsa Gems Stock Price

Increase - 19.50%

Current Price - ₹7.62

2- Pasupati Spinning Stock Price

Increase - 18.00%

Current Price - ₹38.00

3- Banka Bioloo Stock Price

Increase - 17.75%

Current Price - ₹95.76

4- Welspun Investment Stock Price

Increase - 17.24%

Current Price - ₹825.90

5- AVI Polymers Ltd Stock Price

Increase - 15.62%

Current Price - ₹19.98

6- Suryaamba Spin Stock Price

Increase - 11.20%

Current Price - ₹157.20

7- Informed Tech Stock Price

Increase - 10.70%

Current Price - ₹74.90

8- Moneyboxx Finance Stock Price

Increase - 10.43%

Current Price - ₹184.20

9- Bombay Wire Rope Stock Price

Increase - 10.40%

Current Price - ₹66.25

10- Bansal Roofing Stock Price

Increase - 9.99%

Current Price - ₹105.13

Disclaimer

Stock market investments are subject to various risks. Before investing in any stock, be sure to consult a good expert

