Gold Prices SURGE ahead of Holi: Check latest market rate on March 9

Business
The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold increased by ₹1,003, rising from ₹85,056 on February 28 to ₹86,059, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.
Since January 1, 2025, gold has become costlier by ₹9897. On the first day of the year, gold was ₹76162, which is now ₹86,059 per 10 grams.
On January 1, 2024, the price of gold was ₹63352, which increased to ₹76162 by December 31. That is, in the past year, the price of gold increased by ₹12,810.
Experts believe that the rise in gold prices will continue further. The price of gold can reach ₹90,000 by June this year. Stay updated on market trends.
Interest rate cuts in the US and UK, along with rising tensions, are boosting gold prices as investors move from volatile stocks to ETFs.
The price of 24-carat gold per 10 grams is ₹87310 in Lucknow, ₹87310 in Jaipur, ₹87210 in Bhopal, ₹86160 in Raipur, ₹87210 in Ahmedabad, and ₹87160 in Hyderabad.
Talking about silver, its price was ₹93,480 on February 28, which has now become ₹96,724 per kg. That is, silver has become costlier by ₹3244 in a week.
Talking about the all-time high of silver, it is ₹99,151 per kg, which it touched on October 23, 2024. Stay informed on silver market trends.
