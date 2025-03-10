Business

IndusInd Bank Stock: Hold or Sell? Expert insights and price target

What's the Latest Update on IndusInd Bank?

The Reserve Bank has approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as the Managing Director and CEO of IndusInd Bank. His term has been extended for 1 year until March 23, 2026.

IndusInd Bank Share: Why the Decline?

The bank had requested a three-year extension for Sumant Kathpalia's term, but the RBI only granted one year. This has led to a decline in the share price.

IndusInd Bank Share Price

On Monday, IndusInd Bank's share price fell by 4-5% in early trading, dropping below ₹900, which is its new 52-week low.

IndusInd Bank Share: Buy or Sell Recommendation

Global brokerage firms are bullish on IndusInd Bank. Jefferies has maintained a buy rating on it. However, its target price has been reduced from ₹1,200 to ₹1,080.

IndusInd Bank Share Price Target

Brokerage firm CITI has also maintained a buy rating on IndusInd share, giving it a target price of ₹1,378, which is about 50% higher than the current price.

Buy Recommendation on IndusInd Bank Share

Brokerage firm Bernstein has also given an outperform rating on IndusInd, with a target of ₹1,300. Macquarie has also given an outperform rating with a target price of ₹1,210.

Sell Recommendation on IndusInd Bank Share

Global brokerage analysts UBS and BoFA have downgraded IndusInd Bank's rating after the new update, giving it a sell rating. Its target has been reduced to ₹850.

IndusInd Bank Share: What's the Brokerage Advice?

Brokerages UBS and BoFA say that a 1-year extension in IndusInd Bank may affect the bank's operations and outlook in the short term, which may reduce growth.

IndusInd Bank Share 52 Week High/Low

The 52-week high level of IndusInd Bank's share is ₹1,576. Reaching close to 900, the share has made a new low level.

Note

Be sure to consult your market expert before making any kind of investment.

