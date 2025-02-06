Business

LIC to Aditya Birla: 6 Stocks you should buy for high returns

1. LIC Housing Finance Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal recommends investing in LIC Housing Finance shares with a target price of ₹690, approximately 24% higher than the current price.

2. ONGC Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends buying ONGC shares with a target price of ₹305. The share was trading at ₹257.35 on February 6.

3. Aditya Birla Capital Share Target

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aditya Birla Capital shares, setting a target price of ₹240, suggesting a potential return of up to 39%.

4. Gland Pharma Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal recommends investing in Gland Pharma shares with a target price of ₹1,840, about 22% higher than the current price.

5. Godrej Agrovet Share Target

Motilal Oswal is also bullish on Godrej Agrovet, setting a target price of ₹940, which could yield up to 23% returns.

6. Zinca Logistics Share Target

JM Financial recommends holding Zinca Logistics shares with a target price of ₹570, which is 36% higher than the current price.

Note

Always consult your market expert before making any investment.

