LIC to Aditya Birla: 6 Stocks you should buy for high returns

Business
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal recommends investing in LIC Housing Finance shares with a target price of ₹690, approximately 24% higher than the current price.
Motilal Oswal recommends buying ONGC shares with a target price of ₹305. The share was trading at ₹257.35 on February 6.
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aditya Birla Capital shares, setting a target price of ₹240, suggesting a potential return of up to 39%.
Motilal Oswal recommends investing in Gland Pharma shares with a target price of ₹1,840, about 22% higher than the current price.
Motilal Oswal is also bullish on Godrej Agrovet, setting a target price of ₹940, which could yield up to 23% returns.
JM Financial recommends holding Zinca Logistics shares with a target price of ₹570, which is 36% higher than the current price.
Always consult your market expert before making any investment.
