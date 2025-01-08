Want Rs 51 crore by 60? Here's how YOU can achieve it

Business
Begin SIP investments as early as possible. The sooner you start, the more time your money has to grow through compounding.
Set aside a fixed amount each month, even if it's small.
Choose mutual funds offering 12-15% annual returns.
Commit to investing for 25-30 years to maximize compounding benefits.
Increase your SIP amount annually as your income grows to accelerate wealth creation.
Avoid early withdrawals to allow for uninterrupted growth.
Calculate the monthly investment needed to reach your target amount by 60.
Diversify your SIPs across equity, hybrid, and index funds.
Investing Rs 10,000 monthly in a 15% return fund could yield Rs 51 crore by 60!
