Business

Want Rs 51 crore by 60? Here's how YOU can achieve it

Image credits: Freepik

Start Early for Savings

Begin SIP investments as early as possible. The sooner you start, the more time your money has to grow through compounding.

Image credits: Freepik

Invest Consistently

Set aside a fixed amount each month, even if it's small.

Image credits: freepik

Target High Returns

Choose mutual funds offering 12-15% annual returns.

Image credits: freepik

Long-Term Focus

Commit to investing for 25-30 years to maximize compounding benefits.

Image credits: freepik

Increase SIP Amount

Increase your SIP amount annually as your income grows to accelerate wealth creation.

Image credits: freepik

Avoid Withdrawals

Avoid early withdrawals to allow for uninterrupted growth.

Image credits: freepik

Use SIP Calculators

Calculate the monthly investment needed to reach your target amount by 60.

Image credits: freepik

Diversify Investments

Diversify your SIPs across equity, hybrid, and index funds.

Image credits: freepik

₹10,000 Monthly SIP

Investing Rs 10,000 monthly in a 15% return fund could yield Rs 51 crore by 60!

Image credits: Getty

CreditAccess Grameen tops January 8's market gainers, stock up 9%

Gold price on January 8: Check 24k rates in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi

Mahanagar Gas Limited stock analysis: What investors should know?

Zomato share price falls 5%: Is it the time to sell or hold?