Gold prices surge before Shivratri: Check 24K rates on February 23

Business
If you are planning to buy gold on Mahashivratri, then definitely check the rates once. Do you know how much gold has become more expensive in a week?
According to the IBJA website, 24K gold was ₹85,998 on February 14 and rose to ₹86,092, increasing by ₹100 in a week with a slight price hike.
In 2025, that is, from January 1 till now, gold has become expensive by about ₹9930. On the first date of the year, gold was ₹76162, which has now reached ₹86,092 per 10 grams.
In 2025, gold prices may reach ₹90,000 per 10 grams due to UK interest rate cuts following the US and rising geopolitical tensions, making gold more expensive.
The gold surge is due to rising geopolitical tension after Trump’s presidency and stock market turmoil, leading to increased investment in gold.
There was a fall in the price of silver in the past week. Silver fell by ₹806 to ₹97,147 per kg. On February 14, it was at ₹97,953 per kg.
On January 1, 2024, the price of silver also increased by ₹11,130 from ₹86,017 per kg to reach ₹97,147.
