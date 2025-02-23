Business

Gold prices surge before Shivratri: Check 24K rates on February 23

How much has gold become more expensive in a week?

If you are planning to buy gold on Mahashivratri, then definitely check the rates once. Do you know how much gold has become more expensive in a week?

Gold rate reaches ₹86,092

According to the IBJA website, 24K gold was ₹85,998 on February 14 and rose to ₹86,092, increasing by ₹100 in a week with a slight price hike.

Gold becomes expensive by ₹9900 so far in 2025

In 2025, that is, from January 1 till now, gold has become expensive by about ₹9930. On the first date of the year, gold was ₹76162, which has now reached ₹86,092 per 10 grams.

Gold can reach ₹90 thousand by the end of the year

In 2025, gold prices may reach ₹90,000 per 10 grams due to UK interest rate cuts following the US and rising geopolitical tensions, making gold more expensive.

Why is gold running so fast?

The gold surge is due to rising geopolitical tension after Trump’s presidency and stock market turmoil, leading to increased investment in gold.

How much did silver prices change in a week?

There was a fall in the price of silver in the past week. Silver fell by ₹806 to ₹97,147 per kg. On February 14, it was at ₹97,953 per kg.

How much has silver become expensive in 2025?

On January 1, 2024, the price of silver also increased by ₹11,130 from ₹86,017 per kg to reach ₹97,147.

