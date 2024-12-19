HDFC Life to Airtel: Best 6 stocks to buy now for long-term gains

Business
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends Bharti Airtel for long-term investment, with a target price of ₹1,870, a 17-18% upside.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends holding HDFC Life, with a target price of ₹870, offering a potential 40% return.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan gives a buy rating to Federal Bank, with a long-term target price of ₹240, a 20-21% upside.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends holding Ashok Leyland for the long term, with a target price of ₹285, about 30% higher.
Mirae Asset Sharekhan recommends buying L&T Technology, with a long-term target of ₹6,500, about 28% higher.
Motilal Oswal recommends Lemon Tree Hotels for the new year, with a target price of ₹170 and a stop-loss of ₹136.
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing.
