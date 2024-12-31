ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31

Business
RVNL has announced it is the lowest bidder (L1) for Central Railway's ₹137.16 crore project. The stock closed at ₹411.80 on Monday
ITC Hotels will be listed on stock exchange within 60 days of receiving National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)'s order of December 16th. ITC Hotels will receive ₹1500 crore from ITC
Ministry of Coal has issued order to Hindalco Industries Limited for Meenakshi coal mine, which has a maximum capacity of 12 million tons per annum. Closed at ₹603.10 on Monday
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders received ₹1990 crore contract from Ministry of Defence. On December 30th, the ministry announced contract for construction, integration of AIP plugs
EaseMyTrip co-founder Nishant Pitti is set to sell his 14.21% stake in the company for ₹780 crore through a block deal on December 31st. The share closed at ₹16.98 on Monday
Bank of India has increased lending rates on certain tenures by 5-10 basis points, effective January 1, 2025. The share closed at ₹101.01 on Monday
On Monday, the company announced that CFO KG Ladsaria will resign on December 31, 2024. The share closed at ₹625 on December 30th
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing
Mahindra to Aditya Birla AMC-Top 8 Solid Stocks to buy for 2025
Adani Enterprises to ITI Ltd: Top gaining stocks on December 30, 2024
SBI life to Lupin: Top 10 stocks for 2025; Check investment guide
Gold price DROPS before New Year on 30th December: Check 22, 24k rates