New Twitter CEO

60-year-old NBC Universal veteran, Linda Yaccarino, is set to take over from Elon Musk as Twitter CEO.

Her role at Twitter

She will focus on business operations. Elon Musk will look at product design and new technology.  She wll be first female Twitter CEO from a non-tech background.

Yaccarino's previous stint

She spent nearly two decades at Turner, becoming executive vice president and COO for advertising sales, marketing and acquisitions.

Her work in ad sales

Yaccarino and her 2,000-member global team generated more than $100 billion in ad sales, expanded the company's reach globally.

Education

She is an alumna of Penn State University, having studied liberal arts and telecommunications.

Female tech CEO

Yaccarino will be CEO at the top of a major technology firm, joining ranks of Oracle's Safra Catz and AMD's Lisa Su.

