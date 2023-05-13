Business
60-year-old NBC Universal veteran, Linda Yaccarino, is set to take over from Elon Musk as Twitter CEO.
She will focus on business operations. Elon Musk will look at product design and new technology. She wll be first female Twitter CEO from a non-tech background.
She spent nearly two decades at Turner, becoming executive vice president and COO for advertising sales, marketing and acquisitions.
Yaccarino and her 2,000-member global team generated more than $100 billion in ad sales, expanded the company's reach globally.
She is an alumna of Penn State University, having studied liberal arts and telecommunications.
Yaccarino will be CEO at the top of a major technology firm, joining ranks of Oracle's Safra Catz and AMD's Lisa Su.