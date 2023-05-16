Going for new tax regime? Here's what is good for taxpayers

Business
While many investment options have moved into the tax slab, the PPF has remained tax-free. This scheme is a good way to build a retirement plan that earns tax-free interest.
Buying life insurance is not to save tax but is meant to provide financial support if the policyholder dies.
Do not stop paying for your medical cover as there is no deduction for the premium. The recent COVID-19 showed the absence of medical insurance can ruin a household's finances.
Continue making contributions to the plan if you chose to participate in the NPS through your workplace in order to receive the tax advantage.
You can invest in a conventional equity diversified fund as opposed to a fund with a three-year lock-in term.
These fixed income investments now have higher interest rates than they did previously. Nevertheless, because they offer little liquidity, they should be avoided.