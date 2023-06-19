Business

ITR filing: 5 mistakes you should avoid

The deadline for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) is drawing nearer. There is a tendency to make mistakes while filling out the ITR.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Documents required for ITR filing

Individual taxpayers should maintain accurate records of documents such as Form 16, Form 16A, bank statements, investment proofs and more. Here are 5 mistakes that you must avoid.

Image credits: Freepik

Choosing wrong ITR form

Many taxpayers tend to file the wrong ITR. Filing the wrong form and submitting it results in the Income Tax Department will result in rejection of your tax claims.

Image credits: Freepik

Don't hide any information

The tax you pay is based on your annual income. Some persons choose to withhold information about salaries, company or profession, financial gains, and property. Please, don't!

Image credits: Freepik

Giving incorrect account details

How frequently do people complain that their tax refunds are delayed? The department won't be able to credit your account with the refund if you provide incorrect information.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Incorrect choice between AR and FY

Many taxpayers make the error of equating financial year (FY) and assessment year (AY), frequently believing them to be the same. This can result in errors when filing their ITRs.

Image credits: Freepik

Not verifying your ITR

Forgetting to verify your ITR details is a frequent mistake made during tax filing. Many taxpayers become aware of this error only after receiving a notice from the IT department.

Image credits: Pixabay
