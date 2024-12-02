Isha Ambani Net Worth: How she leads and transforms Reliance Retail

Business
Mukesh Ambani’s net worth surpasses ₹23,088 crore, with his daughter Isha playing a key role in managing the family legacy and overseeing Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.
At just 33, Isha is a top executive at RRVL. She has played a key role in making Reliance Retail a prominent name globally.
RRVL has over 18,500 stores offering groceries, clothing, electronics, and medicines. It also sells products online.
Popular brands under Reliance Retail include AJIO, Tira, Dunzo, Netmeds, Reliance Digital, and Reliance Trends, forming a major force in the Indian retail market.
Isha earns a monthly salary of ₹35 lakh, totaling around ₹4.2 crore annually, excluding income from company shares.
Reliance Retail's current valuation is ₹8,361 lakh crore, making it one of India's largest companies.
Isha is not only managing the company but also transforming India's retail future with new technologies.
Her leadership has helped Reliance Retail become a global powerhouse. Her vision and work style are taking it to new heights.
Under Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail is transforming India's retail market. Her salary and success are inspiring.
Isha Ambani studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, graduated from Yale, and earned an MBA from Stanford GSB.
