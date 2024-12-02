Business

Isha Ambani Net Worth: How she leads and transforms Reliance Retail

Isha Ambani, daughter of Asia's richest man

Mukesh Ambani’s net worth surpasses ₹23,088 crore, with his daughter Isha playing a key role in managing the family legacy and overseeing Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Isha Ambani's position in the company

At just 33, Isha is a top executive at RRVL. She has played a key role in making Reliance Retail a prominent name globally.

The Reliance Retail empire

RRVL has over 18,500 stores offering groceries, clothing, electronics, and medicines. It also sells products online.

Brands under Reliance Retail

Popular brands under Reliance Retail include AJIO, Tira, Dunzo, Netmeds, Reliance Digital, and Reliance Trends, forming a major force in the Indian retail market.

Isha Ambani's Salary

Isha earns a monthly salary of ₹35 lakh, totaling around ₹4.2 crore annually, excluding income from company shares.

Company's market value

Reliance Retail's current valuation is ₹8,361 lakh crore, making it one of India's largest companies.

New technology and big dreams

Isha is not only managing the company but also transforming India's retail future with new technologies.

Isha's contribution

Her leadership has helped Reliance Retail become a global powerhouse. Her vision and work style are taking it to new heights.

Isha Ambani reshaping India's retail future

Under Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail is transforming India's retail market. Her salary and success are inspiring.

Isha's Education: MBA from Stanford

Isha Ambani studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, graduated from Yale, and earned an MBA from Stanford GSB.

Gold price FALLS on December 1: Check 22k, 24k rates for today

Zomato, Tata Steel to BHEL: Top 10 stocks to boost your portfolio

BHEL Price Prediction: Stable growth expected amid market volatility

Gold Price on November 30; Check 22k, 24k rate in your city