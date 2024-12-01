Gold price FALLS on December 1: Check 22k, 24k rates for today

Business
A great opportunity to gift gold to your son-in-law. Gold has become cheaper by almost ₹1000 in a week
According to IBJA, gold was at ₹77,787 last Saturday (Nov 22nd) and is now at ₹76,740 per 10 grams. A weekly drop of ₹1047
Gold has increased by ₹13,400 in the last 11 months, from ₹63,352 on January 1, 2024, to ₹76,740 now
Experts predict gold prices could reach ₹85,000 per 10 grams by the end of the year due to increased wedding season demand
Gold reached its all-time high of ₹79,681 per 10 grams on October 30, 2024
Silver has dropped by ₹1500 this week, from ₹90,850 last Saturday to ₹89,383 per kilogram
Silver has increased by ₹15,988 in 11 months, from ₹73,395 on January 1, 2024, to ₹89,383 per kilogram now
Silver's all-time high was ₹99,151 per kilogram, reached on October 23, 2024
