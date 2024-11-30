Zomato, Tata Steel to BHEL: Top 10 stocks to boost your portfolio

Business
Brokerage firm JP Morgan has given a target price of Rs 340 for Zomato's shares, and Jefferies has given a target of Rs 335. The share closed at Rs 279.40 on November 29, 2024.
Macquarie set a target of Rs 3,441 and HSBC Rs 3,390 for Mahindra & Mahindra shares, which closed at Rs 2,973.60 on November 29.
JP Morgan set a target of Rs 1,630 and Macquarie Rs 1,450 for Bharti Hexacom shares, which closed at Rs 1,379 on November 29.
Brokerage firm Macquarie has given a target price of Rs 400 for IGL shares, and Morgan Stanley has given a target of Rs 373. The share closed at Rs 330 on November 29, 2024.
Brokerage JP Morgan has given a target price of Rs 180 for Tata Steel shares. Centrum Broking has given a target of Rs 168. The share closed at Rs 144.45 on November 29, 2024.
JP Morgan has recommended investing in defense stock Bharat Electronics. It has given a target price of Rs 340. The share closed at Rs 307.65 on November 29, 2024.
Brokerage firm UBS has kept a neutral rating on Paytm's shares and expects improvement in prices. The brokerage has given a target price of Rs 1,000 for this share.
HDFC Securities sets a target price of Rs 885-922 for CONCOR with a stop loss at Rs 766. Current price is Rs 825.25.
HDFC Securities has given a target price of Rs 182-205 for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) for 3 months and a stop loss of Rs 158.70. The share is currently at Rs 178.20.
HDFC Securities is bullish on SCI shares, setting a target of Rs 250-270 with a stop loss of Rs 218. Current price is Rs 234.70.
Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult your market expert before investing.
