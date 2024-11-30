Business

Zomato, Tata Steel to BHEL: Top 10 stocks to boost your portfolio

1. Zomato Share Price Target

Brokerage firm JP Morgan has given a target price of Rs 340 for Zomato's shares, and Jefferies has given a target of Rs 335. The share closed at Rs 279.40 on November 29, 2024.

2. Mahindra & Mahindra Share Target

Macquarie set a target of Rs 3,441 and HSBC Rs 3,390 for Mahindra & Mahindra shares, which closed at Rs 2,973.60 on November 29.

3. Bharti Hexacom Share Target

JP Morgan set a target of Rs 1,630 and Macquarie Rs 1,450 for Bharti Hexacom shares, which closed at Rs 1,379 on November 29.

4. IGL Share Price Target

Brokerage firm Macquarie has given a target price of Rs 400 for IGL shares, and Morgan Stanley has given a target of Rs 373. The share closed at Rs 330 on November 29, 2024.

5. Tata Steel Share Target

Brokerage JP Morgan has given a target price of Rs 180 for Tata Steel shares. Centrum Broking has given a target of Rs 168. The share closed at Rs 144.45 on November 29, 2024.

6. BEL Share Price Target

JP Morgan has recommended investing in defense stock Bharat Electronics. It has given a target price of Rs 340. The share closed at Rs 307.65 on November 29, 2024.

7. Paytm Share Price Target

Brokerage firm UBS has kept a neutral rating on Paytm's shares and expects improvement in prices. The brokerage has given a target price of Rs 1,000 for this share.

8. CONCOR Share Price Target

HDFC Securities sets a target price of Rs 885-922 for CONCOR with a stop loss at Rs 766. Current price is Rs 825.25.

9. RCF Share Price Target

HDFC Securities has given a target price of Rs 182-205 for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) for 3 months and a stop loss of Rs 158.70. The share is currently at Rs 178.20.

10. SCI Share Price Target

HDFC Securities is bullish on SCI shares, setting a target of Rs 250-270 with a stop loss of Rs 218. Current price is Rs 234.70.

Note

Investment in the stock market is subject to risks. Always consult your market expert before investing.

