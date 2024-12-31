IRCTC to RVNL: Railway stocks see major gains as top investment picks

Business
IRCTC shares witnessed an upward trend on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, trading at ₹786.80 with a 2.32% increase by 2:30 PM.
RITES shares also performed well, trading at ₹294.80 with a 10.35% surge by 2:30 PM on the last day of the year.
RVNL shares saw a significant boost following a large order, trading at ₹427.15 with a 4.62% increase by 2:30 PM on December 31st.
Ircon International shares also experienced a substantial rise, trading at ₹214.85 with a 2.81% gain by 2:30 PM on Tuesday.
Titagarh Rail Systems shares gained momentum, trading at ₹1,110.50 with a 0.78% increase by 2:30 PM.
RailTel shares also showed strong gains on December 31st, trading at ₹405.35 with a 3.17% increase by 2:30 PM.
Concor shares experienced a slight increase on the last day of the year, trading at ₹788.30 with a 1.15% gain by 2:30 PM.
Jupiter Wagons, a lesser-known railway stock, also maintained positive momentum, trading at ₹498.90 with a 2.72% increase by 2:30 PM on Tuesday.
Investing in the stock market involves risks. Consult with a market expert before making any investment decisions.
