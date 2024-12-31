Business

HUDCO to Rites: Top 10 gainer stocks on December 31, 2024

1- Rites Share Price

Increase - 12.18%

Current Price - ₹299.35

2- Godfrey Philips Share Price

Increase - 6.66%

Current Price - ₹5140.70

3- RVNL Share Price

Increase - 5.68%

Current Price - ₹431.40

4- Avanti Feeds Share Price

Increase - 5.30%

Current Price - ₹631.10

5- Torrent Power Share Price

Increase - 4.98%

Current Price - ₹1477.85

6- Railtel Corp Share Price

Increase - 4.02%

Current Price - ₹408.35

7- Concord Biotec Share Price

Increase - 3.63%

Current Price - ₹2266.50

8- Ircon International Share Price

Increase - 3.77%

Current Price - ₹216.73

9- Redington Share Price

Increase - 3.85%

Current Price - ₹195.17

10- HUDCO Share Price

Increase - 3.34%

Current Price - ₹233.14

Gold price INCREASES on 31st December; Check 22k, 24k rates for TODAY

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31

Mahindra to Aditya Birla AMC-Top 8 Solid Stocks to buy for 2025

Adani Enterprises to ITI Ltd: Top gaining stocks on December 30, 2024