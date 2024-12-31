HUDCO to Rites: Top 10 gainer stocks on December 31, 2024

Business
Increase - 12.18%
Current Price - ₹299.35
Increase - 6.66%
Current Price - ₹5140.70
Increase - 5.68%
Current Price - ₹431.40
Increase - 5.30%
Current Price - ₹631.10
Increase - 4.98%
Current Price - ₹1477.85
Increase - 4.02%
Current Price - ₹408.35
Increase - 3.63%
Current Price - ₹2266.50
Increase - 3.77%
Current Price - ₹216.73
Increase - 3.85%
Current Price - ₹195.17
Increase - 3.34%
Current Price - ₹233.14
