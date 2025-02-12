IRCTC to Bhel: 8 stocks to watch on February 12

Business
IRCTC released its December quarter results. Profit increased from ₹300 crore to ₹341 crore year-over-year, revenue rose from ₹1,115 crore to ₹1,225 crore
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for a ₹6,200 crore project from Damodar Valley Corporation. The stock closed at ₹198.50, down 2.21%
Maruti Suzuki informed the exchange that Suzuki Motor Gujarat will merge with Maruti effective April 1, 2025. The stock closed at ₹12,708.30, down 1.49% on Tuesday
BEML entered into a strategic deal with STX Engine Forge for advanced defense and marine engine solutions. The stock closed at ₹2,937, down 4.81% on Tuesday
Canara Bank reduced its MCLR by 0.10% for one month. The new rates will be effective from February 12, 2025. The stock closed at ₹90.44, down 2.93% on Tuesday
The company reported a profit in the December quarter. Profit of ₹25 crore compared to a loss of ₹63 crore. Revenue increased from ₹75.8 crore to ₹349.7 crore
The company's profit declined year-over-year in the December quarter, from ₹299 crore to ₹295 crore. Revenue increased from ₹2,881.8 crore to ₹2,975 crore
The company's profit decreased year-over-year in the December quarter from ₹89.8 crore to ₹71.3 crore. Revenue increased from ₹1,391.3 crore to ₹1,453.7 crore
Consult your market expert before making any investment
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on February 11: Check 22k, 24k, 18k gold rates
Getting a personal loan? Here are 7 things you should know first
UAE Gold Rate on February 11: Rate of 22k, 24k,18k gold rises; Check
Gowra Leasing to Ceeta: Top 10 stocks to watch on February 11