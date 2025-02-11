Getting a personal loan? Here are 7 things you should know first

Business
Personal loans fulfill needs, but their interest rates are higher than other loans, leading to larger EMIs. Be mentally prepared.
Rushing into a personal loan can lead to regret. Compare interest rates from different banks and choose the lowest.
Borrow only what you can comfortably repay in EMIs. Excessive borrowing can create financial pressure and regret.
Pay your EMIs on time. Delays affect your credit score and future loan applications. Prepayment penalties may apply.
Choose shorter loan terms for lower EMIs and overall interest payments. Longer terms mean higher interest and larger installments.
Carefully review the terms and conditions, including interest rates, fees, late payment charges, and other expenses to avoid issues.
Avoid flat rate personal loans. They charge the same interest on the principal throughout, making the loan more expensive. Choose reducing rate loans.
UAE Gold Rate on February 11: Rate of 22k, 24k,18k gold rises; Check
Gowra Leasing to Ceeta: Top 10 stocks to watch on February 11
Gold price INCREASES on Promise Day: Check 24k rates for February 11
Nykaa to RVNL: Top 11 gaining stocks to watch on February 11