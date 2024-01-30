Business

When and where to watch FM Sitharaman's speech?

Date and time

The Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 has been scheduled to take place on February 1, 2024, at 11 am. 
 

Where to watch interim budget?

Finance minister's address will be streamed live on the official Parliamentary channel — Sansad TV — on YouTube on any compatible device.

What is an interim budget?

An interim budget is a temporary financial plan for the government. It replaces the full budget if Parliament is short on time or general elections are approaching. 

Difference between Interim & Union Budget

Outgoing govt usually presents an interim budget, focusing on essential expenditures and policy continuity. It typically doesn't introduce major policy changes or new schemes.

No 'spectacular announcement'

At an industry event in December, FM Sitharaman confirmed this and said there will not be any "spectacular announcement" in the interim budget. 

