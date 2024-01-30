Business

Interim Budget 2024: Sitharaman set to equal THIS Morarji Desai record

Interim budget on Feb 1

Sitharaman is set to make history by presenting her sixth consecutive budget on February 1. She will match the record held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

Sitharaman presented 5 full budgets

Sitharaman, the first full-time woman finance minister in India, has presented five full budgets since July 2019.

Desai's budget number

Morarji Desai, during his tenure as finance minister, presented five annual budgets and one interim budget between 1959 and 1964. 

When will full budget be presented?

The new government, likely to be formed around June, will then present the final budget for 2024-25 in July.

