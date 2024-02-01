Business

Interim Budget 2024: What is Lakhpati Didi scheme?

Image credits: PIB

When was the scheme announced?

PM Narendra Modi announced the Lakhpati Didi scheme on August 15, 2023, to encourage women to start micro-enterprises within their villages.

Image credits: social media

Target of women beneficiaries extended

FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (Feb 1) announced that the target of women beneficiaries under its Lakhpati Didi Scheme will be increased to three crore women from two crore.

Image credits: PIB

83 lakh SHGs

83 lakh Self Help Groups with nine crore women are transforming the rural socioeconomic landscape, Sitharaman said.

Image credits: PIB

Aim of the scheme?

The programme is aimed at training women in self-help groups (SHGs) so that they can earn a sustainable income of at least Rs 1 lakh per annum per household. 

Image credits: Getty

Training in various skills

Women will be trained in various skills, such as plumbing, LED bulb making, drone operation and repair, and tailoring and weaving. 

Image credits: Getty

Earn jobs

After completing the training, women will be provided with opportunities to earn income using their skills.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One