Interim Budget 2024: What is Lakhpati Didi scheme?

PM Narendra Modi announced the Lakhpati Didi scheme on August 15, 2023, to encourage women to start micro-enterprises within their villages.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (Feb 1) announced that the target of women beneficiaries under its Lakhpati Didi Scheme will be increased to three crore women from two crore.
83 lakh Self Help Groups with nine crore women are transforming the rural socioeconomic landscape, Sitharaman said.
The programme is aimed at training women in self-help groups (SHGs) so that they can earn a sustainable income of at least Rs 1 lakh per annum per household.
Women will be trained in various skills, such as plumbing, LED bulb making, drone operation and repair, and tailoring and weaving.
After completing the training, women will be provided with opportunities to earn income using their skills.