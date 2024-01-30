Business

Interim Budget 2024: 5 interesting facts you must know

1. Longest speech

Sitharaman holds title of presenting longest budget speech in terms of duration. Her budget speech on Feb 1, 2020, her speech began at 11 am and continued till 1:40 pm.

2. Transformative journey of Budget

In 2019, she gave a desi avatar to the budget by replacing the old ‘budget briefcase’ with a 'bahi khata'. Later, COVID served as an opportunity to opt for a paperless budget.

3. Who has presented maximum budgets till now?

The most number of budgets have been presented by India’s former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. He had presented the budget ten times. 

4. Did you know Budget was leaked?

In 1950, it was leaked when FM Mathai was set to present it. After leak, printing shifted from Rashtrapati Bhawan to Minto Road. In 1980, it was shifted to North Block basement.

5. When was the budget first printed in Hindi?

Until 1955, the Union Budget was printed exclusively in English. However, after 1955-56, the Annual Financial document was presented in both English and Hindi. 

