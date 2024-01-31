Business

Here's how budget presentations have evolved

Earlier, it was briefcase

Presentation of the Union Budget in India has undergone a significant transformation. Traditionally, FMs were photographed carrying a briefcase into Parliament for the event.

Sitharaman changed the tradition

In 2019, Sitharaman departed from this tradition and introduced a 'bahi khata,' a traditional Indian accounting ledger, replacing the colonial-era briefcase.

Went paperless in 2021

The transition continued in 2021 when Sitharaman embraced a paperless format, using a 'Made in India' tablet for the budget presentation.

What does it signify?

The 'bahi khata' and tablet have become symbols of evolution, emphasising a end of colonial legacies and a commitment to more digital and indigenous approach.

What about this year?

According to a press release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the Union Budget for 2023–24 will be presented in a paperless format. 

